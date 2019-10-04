Flames' Matthew Tkachuk: Generates helper on man advantage
Tkachuk provided a power-play assist, three shots on goal and two hits in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Avalanche.
Tkachuk's helper came on a second-period goal by Johnny Gaudreau. Tkachuk missed all but the end of training camp, but it appears the extended layoff won't hurt his production to start the campaign. After posting 77 points (34 goals, 43 assists) and 104 hits in 80 games last season, the first-round pick from 2016 will be trying to avoid some expected regression.
