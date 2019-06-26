Flames' Matthew Tkachuk: Given QO from Flames
Tkachuk was awarded a qualifying offer from the Flames on Tuesday.
The qualifying offer was likely a formality for the Flames, as the two sides try to work out a long-term deal for the sixth-overall pick in 2016. The 21-year-old had a breakout year with 77 points in 80 appearances in the regular season in the final year of his entry-level deal. It is possible the American winger's cap hit could exceed the $6.75 million that left wing Johnny Gaudreau currently earns. His contract extension will likely be at the top of the list for offseason priorities for the Flames.
