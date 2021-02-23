Tkachuk tallied a power-play goal and added an assist Monday in a 3-0 victory over the Maple Leafs. He also led all players in both hits and shots on goal, with six each.

Tkachuk's deflection of point shot midway through the second period provided the Flames with a 2-0 lead. He later assisted on Sean Monahan's third-period goal with the man advantage. With three points and 13 shots on goal combined over the last two contests, Tkachuk might finally be shaking free of an offensive dry spell that included a five-game scoreless skid.