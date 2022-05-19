Tkachuk scored three goals on eight shots and added four PIM in Wednesday's 9-6 win over the Oilers in Game 1.

Tkachuk scored three of the Flames' last four goals. His first, a power-play tally in the second period, made it 6-2 before the Oilers scored four straight. In the third, Tkachuk capitalized on a turnover for his second tally and added an empty-netter. That'll suffice to erase his slow start the playoffs -- he's at four goals, five assists, 24 shots, 18 PIM and a minus-1 rating through eight appearances.