Tkachuk provided a pair of assists, two hits, two shots on goal and four PIM in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Canucks.

One of Tkachuk's penalties led to a power-play goal for the Canucks' Jake Virtanen, so it was a mixed-bag type of game for the Flames' winger. He's up to 35 points, 108 shots on goal, 78 hits and 34 PIM through 40 games.