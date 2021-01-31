Tkachuk recorded a power-play assist and three hits in Saturday's 2-0 win over the Canadiens.

Tkachuk drew the secondary helper on Johnny Gaudreau's opening tally at 3:34 of the first period. That goal stood as the game-winner as the Flames fought off a valiant effort from the Canadiens. Tkachuk now has three goals, two assists, 28 shots on net and 26 hits through seven appearances. Four of his five points have come on the power play, where the Flames are humming along at a 29.4 percent conversion rate, good for eighth in the league.