Flames' Matthew Tkachuk: Helps out on power play
Tkachuk provided a power-play assist and three shots on goal in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Red Wings.
Tkachuk relayed an entry pass from Sean Monahan over to Elias Lindholm, who batted the bouncing puck past Jimmy Howard for what was ultimately the game-winner. With seven points, 19 shots and 17 hits in eight games, Tkachuk has contributed quite nicely from the second line to start the year.
