Flames' Matthew Tkachuk: Ignites comeback effort with goal
Tkachuk tallied his 10th goal of the year in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Blues.
With the Flames down by two halfway through the third period, Tkachuk cut the deficit in half by converting on an Andrew Mangiapane pass. The 21-year-old winger added four shots, two hits and a plus-2 rating in the contest. For the year, Tkachuk has 19 points, 59 shots on goal and 33 hits through 20 contests.
