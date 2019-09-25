Tkachuk agreed to terms on a three-year, $21 million contract with Calgary on Wednesday.

Tkachuk is coming off a career best season in which he set highs in goals (34), assists (43) and power-play points (24). The winger was also able to hit the 80-game mark for the first time in his three-year NHL career. Heading into the 2019-20 campaign, it wouldn't be a shock to see the youngster increase his productivity and move himself into the elite fantasy category.