Flames' Matthew Tkachuk: Lands three-year deal
Tkachuk agreed to terms on a three-year, $21 million contract with Calgary on Wednesday.
Tkachuk is coming off a career best season in which he set highs in goals (34), assists (43) and power-play points (24). The winger was also able to hit the 80-game mark for the first time in his three-year NHL career. Heading into the 2019-20 campaign, it wouldn't be a shock to see the youngster increase his productivity and move himself into the elite fantasy category.
