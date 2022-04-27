Tkachuk scored a goal while recording four shots and four hits in Calgary's 5-4 win over Nashville.

Tkachuk managed to get the puck past David Rittich from a bad angle, tying the game with 0.1 seconds left on the clock. With Tuesday's heroic tally, Tkachuk now has a six-game point streak with three goals and six assists over that span. The 24-year-old winger now has 102 points on the season with 41 goals and 61 assists in 80 contests.