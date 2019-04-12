Tkachuk scored two goals -- one on the power play -- in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Avalanche in game 1 of the best-of-seven series.

After scoring 34 times in the regular season, Tkachuk made an instant impact in the Flames' playoff run with the pair of goals. He also had four hits and three shots in the game. Tkachuk's only other playoff experience came in 2016-17, when he was held pointless in four appearances.