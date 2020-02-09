Tkachuk scored a goal on five shots and picked up a fighting major in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Canucks.

Tkachuk dropped the mitts with J.T. Miller right after Tanner Pearson's goal in the opening minute of the game. That seemed to energize the Flames, and the winger would get a goal later in the first period. He's at 18 scores, 44 points, 151 shots, 103 hits and 61 PIM through 55 contests. Tkachuk has amassed three goals, three helpers, 27 PIM and 19 shots in his last six outings.