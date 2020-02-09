Flames' Matthew Tkachuk: Lights lamp Saturday
Tkachuk scored a goal on five shots and picked up a fighting major in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Canucks.
Tkachuk dropped the mitts with J.T. Miller right after Tanner Pearson's goal in the opening minute of the game. That seemed to energize the Flames, and the winger would get a goal later in the first period. He's at 18 scores, 44 points, 151 shots, 103 hits and 61 PIM through 55 contests. Tkachuk has amassed three goals, three helpers, 27 PIM and 19 shots in his last six outings.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.