Tkachuk scored a goal on three shots and went minus-2 in Sunday's 6-5 overtime win over the Canucks.

Tkachuk tallied at 7:17 of the second period to give the Flames a 3-0 lead. The American winger is up to 13 goals, 144 shots on net, 130 hits and 51 PIM through 54 contests. His goal Sunday got him to the 40-point mark, but it's still been a bit of a down year for the 23-year-old.