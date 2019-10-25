Tkachuk scored a pair of goals and dished three hits in Thursday's 6-5 shootout win over the Panthers.

Tkachuk twice provided go-ahead goals for the Flames, and then added the clinching tally in the shootout in a strong game for the winger. The 21-year-old is up to four goals and 10 points in 12 contests. He's added 25 shots on goal and 25 hits this year in his role as a power forward.