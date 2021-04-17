Tkachuk produced an assist and two PIM in Friday's 2-1 loss to the Canadiens.

Tkachuk had the secondary assist on Elias Lindholm's goal in the third period. The 23-year-old Tkachuk is up to 30 points, 117 shots on net, 118 hits and 43 PIM through 44 games as a gritty top-line winger for the Flames.