Tkachuk scored a goal on four shots and added three hits in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Jets.

Tkachuk gave the Flames a chance to tie the game in the final two minutes, but their offense fell short. The 23-year-old winger has struggled with consistency in 2020-21, producing nine goals and 26 points in 35 appearances. He's added 102 shots, 101 hits, 35 PIM and a plus-5 rating.