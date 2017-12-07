Flames' Matthew Tkachuk: May face suspension after spear from bench
Tkachuk may face suspension or supplementary discipline after he speared Toronto's Matt Martin from the bench in the first period of Wednesday's game, reports Sportsnet's in-game broadcast.
Tkachuk was on the bench when a teammate pinned Martin along the boards at the Calgary bench. Cameras caught Tkachuk spearing Martin in the side, but officials didn't see it or penalize him. He has developed a reputation for chippy play, but this is a real brain burp. The NHL will likely have something to say about it Thursday.
