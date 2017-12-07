Tkachuk may face suspension or supplementary discipline after he speared Toronto's Matt Martin from the bench in the first period of Wednesday's game, reports Sportsnet's in-game broadcast.

Tkachuk was on the bench when a teammate pinned Martin along the boards at the Calgary bench. Cameras caught Tkachuk spearing Martin in the side, but officials didn't see it or penalize him. He has developed a reputation for chippy play, but this is a real brain burp. The NHL will likely have something to say about it Thursday.