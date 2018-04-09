Tkachuk missed the final 12 games of the season due to a concussion, though he has been medically cleared and would be in the lineup if Calgary had qualified for the postseason, Kristen Anderson of Postmedia reports.

This comes as positive news for the player, as he'll be ready to go for the start of the 2018-19 campaign. Tkachuk made notable strides in the past season, becoming more of a presence on the scoresheet and during the course of games. After scoring 13 goals as a rookie in 2016-17, Tkachuk potted 24 markers in 2017-18, including 10 on the power play. The sixth-overall pick of the 2016 draft, Tkachuk has a high ceiling, especially considering the other talented forwards in Calgary's lineup that he'll likely be playing with for years to come.