Flames' Matthew Tkachuk: Missing preseason contests
Tkachuk (hip) will miss each of Calgary's two games against Edmonton on Monday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The FAN reports.
Last year's sixth overall pick exited Sunday's practice with the injury, so the team is holding him out of game action for the time being. Tkachuk isn't expected to miss an extended period of time with the injury, but Kris Versteeg will skate in his place in Calgary's top six for the time being.
