Tkachuk scored a goal and racked up 15 PIM in Saturday's 8-3 loss to the Oilers.

Tkachuk scored at 4:35 of the second period. He also fought Oilers blueliner Ethan Bear late in the period, and hooked Gaetan Haas in the third, which led to another altercation and ultimately a misconduct for the Flames' winger. Tkachuk has two goals and four assists during a four-game point streak. He's up to 42 points, 101 hits, 138 shots on goal and 56 PIM through 52 outings after a rambunctious week.