Tkachuk notched an assist, six shots on goal, six PIM and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 3-2 win over the Kings.

Tkachuk had the secondary helper on Elias Lindholm's second-period tally. The 24-year-old Tkachuk has earned 14 points in his last eight games, and he's only been held off the scoresheet once in that span. The physical winger is up to 85 points (32 goals, 53 assists), 224 shots on net, 76 hits, 60 PIM and a plus-42 rating through 69 contests. He'll need 15 points in the last 13 games of the season to reach the 100-point mark for the first time in his career.