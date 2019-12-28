Tkachuk scored a goal on four shots and went plus-3 in Friday's 5-1 win over the Oilers.

Tkachuk's tally at 11:39 of the first period would count as the game-winner in the rout. The 22-year-old has six points over his last four games. For the year, Tkachuk is at 33 points (15 scores, 18 helpers) in 39 contests. He's added 76 hits, 106 shots on goal and 30 PIM. He's been one of the most consistent Flames this season -- fantasy owners should have no worries about activating the winger at any time.