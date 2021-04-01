Tkachuk and the Flames' game versus the Canucks on Wednesday has been postponed, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
This postponement is due to the Canucks' current COVID-19 situation as a team. Tkachuk and the Flames will turn their attention to Edmonton for Friday's game.
