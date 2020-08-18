Tkachuk (undisclosed) won't play in Tuesday's Game 5 against the Stars, Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Tkachuk has been considered a game-time decision for the Flames' last three contests and hasn't suited up for any of them, so at this point it seems like coach Geoff Ward may just be trying to keep the Stars guessing as to what his lineup is going to look like on a nightly basis. As such, it seems like a foregone conclusion that the gritty winger will once again be considered a game-time call ahead of Thursday's Game 6. For now, Tobias Rieder will continue to fill in for Tkachuk on the Flames' second line.