Flames' Matthew Tkachuk: Not reporting to camp
Tkachuk has not reported to training camp, as he is currently not under contract.
Tkachuk and the Flames have been unable to reach an agreement on presumably a long-term contract, and Tkachuk will miss the beginning of training camp as the two sides try to work out a deal. It's a big loss for the Flames after the winger posted a 34-goal, 77-point breakout season in the final year of his entry-level deal. It may hurt the 21-year-old's fantasy stock as well, as it's unclear if a deal will be reached before the start of the regular season.
