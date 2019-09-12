Tkachuk has not reported to training camp, as he is currently not under contract.

Tkachuk and the Flames have been unable to reach an agreement on presumably a long-term contract, and Tkachuk will miss the beginning of training camp as the two sides try to work out a deal. It's a big loss for the Flames after the winger posted a 34-goal, 77-point breakout season in the final year of his entry-level deal. It may hurt the 21-year-old's fantasy stock as well, as it's unclear if a deal will be reached before the start of the regular season.