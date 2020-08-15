Tkachuk (undisclosed) was not on the ice for warmups Friday, indicating he'll miss Game 3 versus the Stars, Kristen Anderson of The Calgary Sun reports.

Tkachuk was roughed up frequently during Thursday's Game 2, and the quick turnaround was too much for the winger to overcome. Alan Quine or Byron Froese will replace Tkachuk in the lineup, while Dillon Dube figures to vault into a top-six role. Tkachuk's next chance to return is Sunday.