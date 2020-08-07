Tkachuk recorded an assist and two hits in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Jets in Game 4.
The Jets got a little physical retribution on Tkachuk, who drew his fifth penalty of the series on a Dmitry Kulikov high-stick in the third period. He had two points, 11 hits and nine shots on net during the four-game series. Tkachuk should continue to be a force both physically and on the scoresheet during the Flames' playoff run.
