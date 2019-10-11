Flames' Matthew Tkachuk: Notches helper
Tkachuk posted an assist and four hits in Thursday's 3-2 shootout win over the Stars.
Tkachuk was able to steal the puck and dish it to Mikael Backlund, who relayed to Noah Hanifin for the Flames' tying goal in the contest. The 21-year-old winger has recorded five points and 15 hits in four games this season, showing no rust from his contract holdout during training camp.
