Flames' Matthew Tkachuk: Nursing lower-body injury
Tkachuk (lower body) won't play Wednesday against the Bruins in the China Games finale, Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports.
Tkachuk's injury isn't considered serious, and coach Bill Peters said he'd play if he had to. Since it's the preseason, however, there's no use in pushing the 20-year-old. Tkachuk has accrued 37 goals and 97 points over his first two seasons and will be in a top-six role again in 2018-19.
