Tkachuk snagged an assist, five hits, two shots on goal and two PIM in Wednesday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Maple Leafs.

Tkachuk set up Andrew Mangiapane for the Flames' lone goal in the contest. It's the fourth time in five games the team has scored just a single tally. Despite that, Tkachuk has points in three straight outings, posting a goal and three helpers in that span. Overall, the pesky winger is at six scores, eight assists, 70 shots on goal, 66 hits and 19 PIM in 20 appearances.