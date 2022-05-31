Tkachuk (hand) would be open to signing a long-term contract to stay in Calgary, reports NHL.com.

Tkachuk is a restricted free agent after coming to the end of a three-year, $21 million deal ($7 million AAV). "Absolutely. I've loved it here," said Tkachuk. "I've grown up here." He also has the option of inking a one-year deal to get him to unrestricted status in 2023. Tkachuk is coming off a 104-point season (42 goals, 62 assists), which was second on the Flames to linemate Johnny Gaudreau, and his AAV will likely hit the $10 million mark.