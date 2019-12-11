Flames' Matthew Tkachuk: Out against Coyotes
Tkachuk (upper body) won't suit up in Tuesday's game against the Coyotes, Wes Gilbertson of the Calgary Sun reports.
Tkachuk left Monday's win over the Avalanche with an injury but returned and finished the game. However, the lingering effects will relegate him to the press box for the first time this season. Tkachuk leads the team with 27 points and ranks second with 68 hits over the first 32 games.
More News
-
Flames' Matthew Tkachuk: Earns 200th career point•
-
Flames' Matthew Tkachuk: Helps out on power play•
-
Flames' Matthew Tkachuk: Pushes point streak to three games•
-
Flames' Matthew Tkachuk: Sparks comeback win•
-
Flames' Matthew Tkachuk: Collects power-play helper•
-
Flames' Matthew Tkachuk: Caps afternoon with shootout winner•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.