Tkachuk (upper body) won't suit up in Tuesday's game against the Coyotes, Wes Gilbertson of the Calgary Sun reports.

Tkachuk left Monday's win over the Avalanche with an injury but returned and finished the game. However, the lingering effects will relegate him to the press box for the first time this season. Tkachuk leads the team with 27 points and ranks second with 68 hits over the first 32 games.