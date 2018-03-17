Flames' Matthew Tkachuk: Out for two-game trip
Tkachuk (upper body) will not play in either matchup of the team's upcoming two-game road trip, John Shannon of Sportsnet reports.
Tkachuk thus can be ruled out for his third-and-fourth-straight games for the Flames as he continues to nurse an upper-body injury stemming from a collision with the Islanders' Mathew Barzal. The team should update his status again when it returns home from the west coast swing, but Tkachuk's next opportunity to play arrives Wednesday. If he's unavailable for that game, it will be interesting to see if the 20-year-old winger leaves with the Flames as they embark on another two-game road trip.
