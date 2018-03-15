Flames' Matthew Tkachuk: Out of commission Thursday
Tkachuk (upper body) will not dress for Thursday's game against the Sharks.
Tkachuk remains day-to-day, per Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan, but coach Glen Gulutzan also indicated that he does not have a timeline for return. The star winger will likely be evaluated daily moving forward, with his next opportunity to rejoin the lineup arriving Sunday when the Flames travel to Las Vegas.
