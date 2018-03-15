Tkachuk (upper body) will not dress for Thursday's game against the Sharks.

Tkachuk remains day-to-day, per Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan, but coach Glen Gulutzan also indicated that he does not have a timeline for return. The star winger will likely be evaluated daily moving forward, with his next opportunity to rejoin the lineup arriving Sunday when the Flames travel to Las Vegas.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories