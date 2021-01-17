Tkachuk scored a goal and added an assist, both on the power play, in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Canucks.

Tkachuk served as the middleman between Elias Lindholm and goal-scorer Sean Monahan in the first period. In the third, it was Tkachuk's turn to finish on a rebound at the side of the net from a Johnny Gaudreau shot. The 23-year-old Tkachuk again led the Flames in shots (five) and hits (four), providing an excellent stat line in the process. The pesky winger has three points, 10 shots and nine hits through two contests, thriving in a top-six role.