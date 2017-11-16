Tkachuk will have a phone hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety on Friday regarding his actions in Wednesday's 8-2 loss to the Red Wings, John Shannon of Sportsnet reports.

Tkachuk started an all-out brawl with the Red Wings when he tapped Luke Witkowski's leg with his stick in the third period of Wednesday's contest, so additional punishment in the form of a fine or suspension certainly isn't out of the question. The 19-year-old winger was suspended for two games last season for elbowing LA's Drew Doughty, which means he'll be considered a repeat offender during his hearing with the league. His status for Saturday's matchup with the Flyers should be revealed after his phone call with the NHL on Friday.