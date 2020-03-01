Tkachuk registered a power-play assist in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Lightning.

Tkachuk has been held off the scoresheet just once in the last 10 games -- he's managed three goals and nine helpers in that span. The 22-year-old winger is up to 56 points (21 scores, 35 assists), 180 shots on goal, 116 hits and 72 PIM through 65 appearances. A physical and high-scoring pest, Tkachuk is a key piece of the Flames' offense, and he makes for a strong DFS option when he's at his best.