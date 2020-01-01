Tkachuk notched an assist, five shots on goal, two hits and a minus-3 rating in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Blackhawks.

Tkachuk didn't have the best of games in his own end, but he set up Sean Monahan's goal in the third period to offset some of the bad feelings. The 22-year-old winger is up to 36 points, 113 shots and 80 hits in 41 contests, although he's also carrying a minus-8 rating after Tuesday's effort.