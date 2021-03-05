Tkachuk notched three assists, three hits, two shots on net and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 7-3 win over the Senators.
Tkachuk out-assisted his brother Brady three-to-one in Thursday's contest. The elder Tkachuk had the primary helper on all three of Dillon Dube's goals in the contest. Through 24 appearances, Tkachuk has seven goals, 12 helpers, 81 shots on net, 76 hits and 21 PIM.
More News
-
Flames' Matthew Tkachuk: Two points against Sens•
-
Flames' Matthew Tkachuk: On modest three-game point streak•
-
Flames' Matthew Tkachuk: Good night in road win•
-
Flames' Matthew Tkachuk: Snaps five-game point drought•
-
Flames' Matthew Tkachuk: Garners power-play assist•
-
Flames' Matthew Tkachuk: Registers assist Saturday•