Tkachuk notched three assists, three hits, two shots on net and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 7-3 win over the Senators.

Tkachuk out-assisted his brother Brady three-to-one in Thursday's contest. The elder Tkachuk had the primary helper on all three of Dillon Dube's goals in the contest. Through 24 appearances, Tkachuk has seven goals, 12 helpers, 81 shots on net, 76 hits and 21 PIM.