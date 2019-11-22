Tkachuk recorded two shots on goal and dished out three hits during Thursday's 5-0 loss to the Blues.

Tkachuk is in the midst of a point slump and remains stuck on 20 through 25 games. He has managed just one point over the past five games, to go along with a minus-5 rating. Despite the poor numbers in recent outings, Tkachuk belongs in fantasy lineups and should not be relegated to bench duty over a few off nights.