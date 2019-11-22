Flames' Matthew Tkachuk: Pointless in four straight
Tkachuk recorded two shots on goal and dished out three hits during Thursday's 5-0 loss to the Blues.
Tkachuk is in the midst of a point slump and remains stuck on 20 through 25 games. He has managed just one point over the past five games, to go along with a minus-5 rating. Despite the poor numbers in recent outings, Tkachuk belongs in fantasy lineups and should not be relegated to bench duty over a few off nights.
More News
-
Flames' Matthew Tkachuk: Provides helper with man advantage•
-
Flames' Matthew Tkachuk: Ignites comeback effort with goal•
-
Flames' Matthew Tkachuk: Sparks comeback, seals win•
-
Flames' Matthew Tkachuk: Assist in loss•
-
Flames' Matthew Tkachuk: Scores in empty cage•
-
Flames' Matthew Tkachuk: Scores tying, winning goals•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.