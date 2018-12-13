Tkachuk registered four assists and seven shots on goal in a 6-5 overtime victory against the Flyers on Wednesday.

This is actually the second time this season that Tkachuk has recorded four assists in a game, but the seven shots is a season high. Those two contests account for one third of his helpers this season (24), which is just one shy of his mark in the category last season. Tkachuk also has 13 goals, giving him a healthy points per game average with 37 points in 32 contests.