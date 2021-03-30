Tkachuk produced a power-play assist, three hits, two shots on goal and two PIM in Monday's 5-1 loss to the Jets.

Tkachuk set up Elias Lindholm for a tally at 2:24 of the first period. That was the only puck that got past Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck. The 23-year-old Tkachuk has 27 points (12 on the power play), 106 shots on net, 104 hits and 37 PIM through 37 games this season.