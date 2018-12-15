Tkachuk scored his 14th goal of the season in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Wild.

He fired home a deflected pass from James Neal midway through the third period, a tally that proved to be the game-winner. The 21-year-old now has 38 points in 33 games, and Tkachuk's breakout has given the Flames a strong offensive presence on their second line and helped fuel their rise to the top of the Pacific Division.