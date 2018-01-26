Tkachuk netted a pair of goals in Thursday's shootout loss to the Oilers.

Tkachuk did everything he could to try and help the Flames win the Battle of Alberta, striking twice in regulation and converting on a nice move in the shootout. The feisty forward has been hot of late, scoring six times in his last seven games. Tkachuk is now up to 16 goals and 34 points in 47 games on the season and is thriving as a top-six forward. The 20-year-old has a very high fantasy ceiling and should already be owned in almost all formats.