Flames' Matthew Tkachuk: Preparing for playoffs
Tkachuk (rest) suited up fully for Monday's practice, Kristen Anderson of The Calgary Sun reports.
Tkachuck was held out of Saturday's game against the Oilers, but is expected to play in Game 1 of Calgary's series against the Avalanche. The 21-year-old will likely be a solid fantasy option for the postseason, having racked up 77 points in 80 games this campaign.
