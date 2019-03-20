Flames' Matthew Tkachuk: Productive in victory
Tkachuk scored an empty-net goal and added three shots and six hits in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Blue Jackets.
Tkachuk made quite the impact with his body before providing valuable insurance at the end of the game. The 21-year-old is up to 33 goals and 74 points in 73 games this season, as well as 92 hits and 189 shots, the latter being a new career high. Tkachuk has taken a leap forward in his third season, and should remain a top-50 fantasy option for years to come.
More News
-
Flames' Matthew Tkachuk: Spearheads offense with five points•
-
Flames' Matthew Tkachuk: Reaches 30 goals in blowout win•
-
Flames' Matthew Tkachuk: Earns first career hat trick•
-
Flames' Matthew Tkachuk: Earns assist in loss•
-
Flames' Matthew Tkachuk: Tallies with man advantage•
-
Flames' Matthew Tkachuk: Strikes on power play•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...