Tkachuk scored an empty-net goal and added three shots and six hits in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

Tkachuk made quite the impact with his body before providing valuable insurance at the end of the game. The 21-year-old is up to 33 goals and 74 points in 73 games this season, as well as 92 hits and 189 shots, the latter being a new career high. Tkachuk has taken a leap forward in his third season, and should remain a top-50 fantasy option for years to come.