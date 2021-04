Tkachuk notched an assist in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Canadiens.

Tkachuk didn't record a shot on goal or a hit Saturday -- it's the first time all year he's put up a goose egg in both metrics in the same game. The 23-year-old winger is on a nine-game goal drought, during which he's added just three assists. Tkachuk has 31 points, 123 shots on net 120 hits, 43 PIM and a plus-4 rating through 47 contests in what's been a bit of a letdown in 2020-21.