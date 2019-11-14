Tkachuk collected a power-play assist, five shots on goal and five hits in Wednesday's 3-1 loss to the Stars.

It was a little bit of everything for Tkachuk in Wednesday's game, as he set up Sean Monahan for the Flames' only goal. Tkachuk also showed his patented physicality while trying to lead the comeback effort. The winger has been excellent in 2019-20 with 10 goals and 10 helpers through 21 games. He's added 64 shots, 40 hits and 20 PIM.