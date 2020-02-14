Flames' Matthew Tkachuk: Pushes point streak to five games
Tkachuk generated an assist in Thursday's 6-0 win over the Ducks.
Tkachuk has collected two goals and three assists during his five-game point streak. The winger is up to 47 points, 156 shots and 107 hits through 58 contests. Keep him active while he's warm.
