Flames' Matthew Tkachuk: Pushes point streak to three games
Tkachuk registered an assist and four shots on goal in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Senators.
Tkachuk supplied the secondary helper on a power-play, empty-net goal by Elias Lindholm to cap the scoring. Tkachuk has a goal and three helpers in his last three games and 24 points through 29 contests overall. Seven of his points have come with the man advantage, and he's tacked on 59 hits, 81 shots on goal and 28 PIM.
